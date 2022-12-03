AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the October 31st total of 11,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of AstroNova stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.67. 6,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,460. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $17.98.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AstroNova in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

