Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTCGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

ASTC stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -0.67. Astrotech has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44.

Astrotech’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, December 5th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 5th.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 1,226.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 100,000 shares of Astrotech stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,581,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,808.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 714,405 shares of company stock worth $269,985 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astrotech by 14.1% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 419,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 51,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astrotech by 173.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100,589 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

