Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Astrotech Price Performance

ASTC stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -0.67. Astrotech has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44.

Astrotech’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, December 5th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Astrotech ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 1,226.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 100,000 shares of Astrotech stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,581,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,808.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 714,405 shares of company stock worth $269,985 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astrotech

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astrotech by 14.1% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 419,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 51,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astrotech by 173.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100,589 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

Featured Articles

