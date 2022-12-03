AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 303,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Insider Activity at AtriCure

In other AtriCure news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $229,168.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,481.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,259,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $279,713,000 after buying an additional 25,066 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,048,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $158,309,000 after buying an additional 46,474 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after buying an additional 427,792 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,655 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,362,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AtriCure Price Performance

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Shares of ATRC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.56. 132,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,746. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.00. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 1.25.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

