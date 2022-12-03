Audius 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.52 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last week, Audius has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000948 BTC on popular exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $149.49 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,080.75 or 0.06371462 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.87 or 0.00506259 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,177.97 or 0.30526250 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,141,350,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,742,732 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

