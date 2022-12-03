Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($113.40) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NDA. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($81.44) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($80.41) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.
Aurubis Price Performance
Aurubis stock opened at €78.10 ($80.52) on Tuesday. Aurubis has a 12 month low of €51.00 ($52.58) and a 12 month high of €116.85 ($120.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €64.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of €68.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 4.43.
About Aurubis
Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.
