AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Given New $2,850.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,334.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,494.40.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,571.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,375.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,213.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $35.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in AutoZone by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 41.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

