Avista (NYSE:AVA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho downgraded Avista from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Avista from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

AVA stock opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avista has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.04.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Avista by 377.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avista by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

