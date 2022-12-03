Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) vs. Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Critical Analysis

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ayr Wellness and Curaleaf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayr Wellness -13.16% -11.20% -6.01% Curaleaf -9.72% -7.08% -3.70%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayr Wellness 0 1 6 0 2.86 Curaleaf 0 1 8 0 2.89

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ayr Wellness and Curaleaf, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ayr Wellness currently has a consensus target price of $22.05, suggesting a potential upside of 644.93%. Curaleaf has a consensus target price of $11.83, suggesting a potential upside of 63.22%. Given Ayr Wellness’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than Curaleaf.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ayr Wellness and Curaleaf’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayr Wellness $357.61 million 0.57 -$16.95 million ($0.84) -3.52 Curaleaf $1.21 billion 3.71 -$101.73 million ($0.18) -40.28

Ayr Wellness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curaleaf. Curaleaf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ayr Wellness, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Curaleaf beats Ayr Wellness on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of November 1, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 52 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements. It offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. The company also provides hemp-based CBD products. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 134 dispensaries and 26 cultivation sites in 22 states of the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

