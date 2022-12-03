Baader Bank Analysts Give CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) a €105.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($108.25) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($106.19) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($97.94) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ETR CWC opened at €97.50 ($100.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €81.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €81.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68. The company has a market cap of $701.14 million and a P/E ratio of 15.32. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €69.90 ($72.06) and a 12-month high of €131.40 ($135.46).

About CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

