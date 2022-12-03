Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Trading Up 14.8%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.90. Approximately 438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Banca Mediolanum from €9.70 ($10.00) to €10.50 ($10.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

