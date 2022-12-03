Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the October 31st total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BSBR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.35. 961,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,125. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.1%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSBR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 14.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BSBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.70 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.