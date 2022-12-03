Bank Of America (Bofa) Reiterates GBX 900 Price Target for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

Bank Of America (Bofa) set a GBX 900 ($10.77) target price on BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 970 ($11.60) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($12.20) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,038 ($12.42) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.77) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 965 ($11.54) to GBX 1,000 ($11.96) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 971.33 ($11.62).

Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 813.20 ($9.73) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 801.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 792.17. The firm has a market cap of £25.16 billion and a PE ratio of 1,895.35.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 153,976 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($9.98), for a total value of £1,284,159.84 ($1,536,260.13). Insiders have bought 57 shares of company stock valued at $44,260 over the last ninety days.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

