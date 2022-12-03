Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Price Target Increased to €12.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €9.50 ($9.79) to €12.00 ($12.37) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €9.00 ($9.28) to €10.00 ($10.31) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Ireland Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €7.10 ($7.32) to €7.90 ($8.14) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €10.40 ($10.72) to €11.00 ($11.34) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.62.

BKRIY stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

