Barclays Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $155.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on CrowdStrike to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.97.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.78 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.35 and its 200 day moving average is $167.53.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 79,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,086,000 after buying an additional 31,324 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

