Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GOLD. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.49.

Shares of GOLD opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $308,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102,178 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 12.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,767,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901,325 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

