Basic Attention Token Achieves Market Cap of $343.52 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $343.52 million and approximately $15.22 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,773,355 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

