Basic Attention Token (BAT) Hits Market Cap of $345.52 Million

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $345.52 million and $25.90 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001369 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,773,355 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

