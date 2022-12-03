BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,910,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 11,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 610,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on BELLUS Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BELLUS Health from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BELLUS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BELLUS Health

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLU. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 4.5% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,691,000 after acquiring an additional 67,663 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 55.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 78,427 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 268.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 96,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 27.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Stock Performance

BELLUS Health Company Profile

Shares of BLU stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.20. 426,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,564. BELLUS Health has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $12.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 0.08.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

Featured Articles

