Benchmark Downgrades MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) to Hold

Benchmark cut shares of MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of MillerKnoll from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 0.2 %

MLKN stock opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average is $25.53. MillerKnoll has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $41.69.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 9.72%. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MillerKnoll news, CEO Andrea Owen purchased 60,606 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,023,029.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLKN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at about $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,277,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,523,000 after acquiring an additional 58,044 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $188,349,000. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 7.9% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,015,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,649,000 after purchasing an additional 294,959 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,511,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,644,000 after purchasing an additional 63,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

