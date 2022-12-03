Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Bidstack Group Plc (LON:BIDS – Get Rating) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04). Approximately 2,009,902 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 8,628,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.08 ($0.04).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Bidstack Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Bidstack Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £40.93 million and a P/E ratio of -2.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Bidstack Group

Bidstack Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology company in the United Kingdom. It provides dynamic, targeted, and automated native in-game advertising for the global video games industry across multiple platforms, including mobile, PC, and console. The company also offers content security and assurance services to cross platform advertisers.

Featured Articles

