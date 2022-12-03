Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Bidstack Group Plc (LON:BIDS – Get Rating) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04). Approximately 2,009,902 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 8,628,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.08 ($0.04).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Bidstack Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £40.93 million and a P/E ratio of -2.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Bidstack Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology company in the United Kingdom. It provides dynamic, targeted, and automated native in-game advertising for the global video games industry across multiple platforms, including mobile, PC, and console. The company also offers content security and assurance services to cross platform advertisers.
