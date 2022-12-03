BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Short Interest Update

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,820,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the October 31st total of 11,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.56. 2,220,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 251.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.68. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $106.72.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $129,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,940,417.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $129,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,940,417.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $531,068.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,064.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,814 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,108,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,270,000 after buying an additional 263,453 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,310,000 after buying an additional 882,446 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,781,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,496,000 after buying an additional 55,490 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,562,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,473,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,526,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,460,000 after buying an additional 224,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

