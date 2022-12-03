BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

BVXV stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.43.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.