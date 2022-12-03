Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $14.79 on Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $259.04 million and $1.24 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.79 or 0.00087153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00273340 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00064303 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002909 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

