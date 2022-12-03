Bitcoin Private 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.17 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00003199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and $2.17 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00272682 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00087344 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00063877 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001253 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

