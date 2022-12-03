Bitcoiva Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $32,544.02 (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $164.92 million and approximately $32,544.02 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for about $10.28 or 0.00060378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,022.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.35 or 0.00654120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00246739 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00055591 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001222 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 10.37233502 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $47,407.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.