BitTorrent-New Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18.78 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $659.24 million and approximately $18.78 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009647 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00025239 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005903 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005106 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005169 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000704 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,962,000,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 947,962,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000071 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $21,141,408.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.