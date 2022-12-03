Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia cut its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,629,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,708 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $171,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Black Knight by 2.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,388,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,282,000 after buying an additional 297,409 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,144,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,309,000 after acquiring an additional 134,522 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,176,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,214,000 after acquiring an additional 148,962 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Black Knight by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,155,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,005,000 after buying an additional 117,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,399,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,282,000 after acquiring an additional 259,590 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Black Knight Stock Performance

About Black Knight

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $61.39 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $84.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average of $64.80.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

