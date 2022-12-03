BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the October 31st total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BGT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. 49,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,544. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.