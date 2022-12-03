BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Short Interest Update

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the October 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 666,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BlackSky Technology Stock Up 2.9 %

BKSY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,517. BlackSky Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BKSY. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackSky Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BlackSky Technology in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 163.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackSky Technology during the first quarter worth $174,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in BlackSky Technology by 71.2% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 166,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 69,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BlackSky Technology by 102.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,537,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 779,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in BlackSky Technology during the first quarter worth $242,000. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

