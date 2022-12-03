BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Short Interest Update

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the October 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 666,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
BlackSky Technology Stock Up 2.9 %
BKSY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,517. BlackSky Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on BKSY. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackSky Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BlackSky Technology in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.
About BlackSky Technology
BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.
