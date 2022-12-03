Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,006 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.05% of Block worth $18,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,222 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Block by 12.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after buying an additional 796,675 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth approximately $157,768,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Block by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,248,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,196,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Block by 6,085.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,915 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $1,925,831.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,451,598.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,736 shares of company stock valued at $25,112,960 over the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SQ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.70.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $68.18 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $195.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day moving average is $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

