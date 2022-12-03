BNB Reaches Market Capitalization of $46.66 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 3rd. During the last week, BNB has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $46.66 billion and $589.41 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $291.69 or 0.01719847 BTC on exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,969,934 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,970,107.68445328 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 291.07474592 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1148 active market(s) with $781,343,044.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

