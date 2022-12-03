boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BHOOY. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of boohoo group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.02) to GBX 75 ($0.90) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of boohoo group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 37 ($0.44) to GBX 30 ($0.36) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, boohoo group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.88.

boohoo group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHOOY opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

