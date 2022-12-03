Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 12,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education stock. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

Bright Scholar Education Stock Performance

Shares of Bright Scholar Education stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,294. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04. Bright Scholar Education has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $7.56.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Canada, the United states, and the United Kingdom. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.