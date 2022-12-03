Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Broadwind to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Broadwind from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Broadwind Stock Performance

NASDAQ BWEN opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadwind

Broadwind Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in shares of Broadwind by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

