Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Broadwind to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Broadwind from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
NASDAQ BWEN opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.
Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.
