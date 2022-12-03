Calamos Global Total Return Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CGO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,928. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

