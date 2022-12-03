Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. 9,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,030. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $532.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALT. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 2.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Separately, TheStreet cut Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

(Get Rating)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.