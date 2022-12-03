Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,640,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the October 31st total of 9,880,000 shares. Approximately 16.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 77.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 105.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 86.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commons Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

GOOS stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,394. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Canada Goose had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $212.51 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOS shares. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

