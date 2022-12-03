Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to $140.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.43.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $127.83 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.12. The company has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

