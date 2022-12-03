Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,200 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 405,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 140,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Cango

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cango in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cango in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cango in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cango in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cango in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango Price Performance

NYSE:CANG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 225,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,674. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Cango has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $3.82.

Cango Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cango from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

About Cango

(Get Rating)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.