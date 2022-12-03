Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carlyle Secured Lending from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.38.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $734.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.65. Carlyle Secured Lending has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $14.96.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $47.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 54.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.34. This represents a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is currently 71.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 206,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 56,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 22.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

