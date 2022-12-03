Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

CCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

