Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of CRS opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average of $34.37. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $44.96.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $522.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $451,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $9,766,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,557,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,509,000 after acquiring an additional 90,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

