Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.25.

Shares of CASY opened at $234.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $244.42.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 15.22%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Recommended Stories

