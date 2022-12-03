Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Short Interest Update

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,231,100 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the October 31st total of 6,165,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24,103.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Castellum AB (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 145 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Castellum AB (publ) from SEK 135 to SEK 125 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

Get Castellum AB (publ) alerts:

Castellum AB (publ) Stock Performance

Castellum AB (publ) stock remained flat at $11.81 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 700. Castellum AB has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $27.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86.

About Castellum AB (publ)

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.