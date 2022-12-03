CBET Token Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $87.77 Million (CBET)

CBET Token (CBET) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One CBET Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CBET Token has a market cap of $87.77 million and $0.76 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CBET Token has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CBET Token

CBET Token’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. CBET Token’s official website is www.cbet.money. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CBET Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000009 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBET Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBET Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

