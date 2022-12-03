CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Trading Down 1.4%

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.63 and last traded at $46.63. Approximately 120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCDBF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average of $47.96.

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

