Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Short Interest Update

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the October 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Ceapro Stock Performance

Shares of CRPOF stock remained flat at $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. Ceapro has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52.

Get Ceapro alerts:

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Ceapro had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter.

About Ceapro

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and Cosmeceutical Industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceapro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceapro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.