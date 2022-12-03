Celo Dollar (CUSD) 1-Day Volume Tops $318,567.69

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $43.67 million and approximately $318,567.69 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,037,896 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

