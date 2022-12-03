Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.
Celtic Stock Performance
CLTFF stock remained flat at $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 657. Celtic has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37.
About Celtic
