CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Trading Down 2.9%

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 13,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 95,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

CEMATRIX Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$22.10 million and a PE ratio of -4.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20.

About CEMATRIX

(Get Rating)

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in lightweight backfill for MSE walls, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; insulation materials for oil and gas facility slabs, roadways, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and tunnel grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEMATRIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMATRIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.